Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Canobolas Family Pet Hospital owner Lisa Brisbane reflects on past 25 years

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 10 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lisa Brisbane can still remember the "tricky" first day of trading she experienced after taking the reigns at Canobolas Family Pet Hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.