A major new development is planned at Orange Christian School.
Five existing buildings and an outdoor learning area will be demolished to make way for the project at 500 Cecil Road.
The planned two-story structure will feature art studios, two seminar rooms, two classrooms, a senior common room, staff office, collaborative space, bathrooms, and lifts.
Solar panels will be fitted to the roof to offset power usage. A basement for storage is also planned.
Construction is not slated to begin before the Southern Feeder Road upgrade is complete. Works will take place during school holidays when possible.
The school says construction will boost the number of students walking or riding bikes. Enrolments will not increase.
Orange Christian School was established in 1980. Classes at the 500 Cecil Road site commenced in 1989.
