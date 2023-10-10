The Central Western Daily kicked off its team of the week series for the 2023/24 cricket season on Monday with some familiar faces stepping up.
The impressive displays were not limited to the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) competition however with second grade in the Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) also getting underway.
There were just two games to analyse before we throw thirds and fourths into the mix next week.
Here's who we rated from round one.
Scoring 87 in your opening innings is an already impressive feat but how about still being at the crease when the winning runs are hit?
Byrne opened the batting for Kinross as they chased a target of 199 and would face 128 balls as the game went right down to the wire.
Keep reading to find out how he and his batting partner fared in the final over.
Byrne must have taken a leaf out of Stuart Crisp's book after the Cavs opener put on a similarly impressive opening stand of 79.
Crisp was in fine form, whacking 10 fours and one six to set up a solid foundation for his side to build on.
He ended up being dismissed by, yep you guessed it - one F. Byrne.
Burr has claimed the honour of being the first Wanderer in their current existence to score a half century after his 57 on the weekend.
He was pretty efficient as well, taking just 58 balls to reach his total and hitting nine fours.
If we had to single out any one player it would be Harrison Brazier, who came in at number seven.
He would put on an 87 run partnership with Byrne and was the man at the crease for the final over with Kinross sitting on 5/188 in pursuit of 199.
He would score 12 runs by himself (2,4,4,2) of the bowling of Alec Duffy to not only win the game for his side but also bring up his 50.
Very well played.
City ended up losing to Wanderers and when their highest individual batting score was 38, it's not a surprise.
Giuffre was the owner of said total and came to the crease with his side looking precarious at 2-34.
City's hopes were almost certainly dashed when he was trapped in front by Luke McEvoy.
Another quick-fire innings, this time from Cavs' number four Zac Pavy.
In hitting 39 off 35 deliveries, the skipper didn't waste any time helping the men in maroon set up a good target of 199.
He also complimented Crisp as well, putting on a 67 run partnership with the main man.
Into the bowlers now and Hamling was in fine form on opening day, taking 4-22 off eight overs.
Hamling tore through the new club's middle order with an economy rate of 2.75.
The man behind Wanderers' revival enjoyed his first taste of second grade after retiring from the BOIDC last season.
Not only did his side win but he bowled excellently, chiming in with three wickets for 15 runs in seven overs.
Another Wanderer who wreaked havoc with the red ball, taking 4-39 off his eight overs.
He was particularly ruthless when it came to City's middle order, taking four out of five wickets.
Last but by no means least on this list for Cavs is pace bowler Peterson who recorded 2-37 in what was a frustrating fielding innings for the team.
Wasil played his role as a wing man to Hamling, taking 3-47 as the duo accounted for seven Wanderers batters.
He stood up when it counted as well, claiming the scalp of Burr who was looking unstoppable.
