Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Central Western Daily's ODCA competition team of the week for October 7, 2023

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Central Western Daily kicked off its team of the week series for the 2023/24 cricket season on Monday with some familiar faces stepping up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.