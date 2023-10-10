Charlie Curran just got to live out every rev-head's dream.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 13-year-old from Cargo was amongst a select few 'grid kids' who had the chance to mingle with drivers and teams alike at the 2023 Bathurst 1000.
"It was amazing on the grid and seeing all the drivers walking around," he said.
"There was a lot of people there."
A member of the Orange Kart Club since 2019, this was the first year Charlie was eligible to take part in the program.
He certainly made the most of the opportunity.
"We walked around a lot, got on the podium and went in the garages with all the teams," Charlie added.
"They taught us a little bit about how they run the cars."
Charlie's dad Dan Curran helped file the application after his son finally became old enough to take part.
The family got told a week prior to the Great Race and were excited by the opportunity for Charlie to spend the weekend at the track.
"It was pretty cool. It didn't really sink in until Sunday before the main race, seeing him down on the grid and all the people around him," Mr Curran said.
"It was a pretty cool experience obviously to be down there and have so many amazing race car drivers and personalities. I was pretty chuffed that he got to experience it all."
As for the main race itself, defending champion Shane van Gisbergen stood atop the Mount Panorama podium once again after his two closest pursuers battled mechanical issues late in the race.
It's the third Great Race victory for van Gisbergen in the space of four years and a maiden Bathurst 1000 success for his co-driver Richie Stanaway.
For the young Cargo racing fan, watching his favourite driver in van Gisbergen reign supreme was the perfect way to cap off a fantastic weekend.
"I didn't really have a favourite part, all of it was just amazing," he added.
"I even saw myself on the TV at one point. It was pretty cool and a bit weird at the same time."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.