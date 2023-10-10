Moving to a new town and settling into a new community can be difficult. It's even more challenging when you move to a new country to start a new job while leaving your husband behind.
That's the experience faced by soil scientist Deeksha Krishna who moved from Fiji to Orange where she's working for Loam Bio at the Charles Sturt University campus.
Mrs Krishna hopes that if her time in Orange is a success her husband will come out and join her.
In the mean time, an invitation to attend a welcome lunch for new residents at the Orange Botanic Gardens Function Centre on Sunday, October 12, presented a perfect opportunity to meet other new residents and find out about some of the city's community, sporting and interest groups.
Among some of those other new residents at the event were Katie and Brian Berrill who packed up their lives in Sydney and moved to Orange to be closer to family.
"The last place we lived was Granville but we lived in Newtown and Enmore as well," Mrs Berrill said.
"We have family here and Brian was coming up to retirement so we just thought it would be a bit of a change of pace and slow things down a bit."
Although their children remain in Sydney, Mrs Berrill said her sister and brother-in-law are in Orange along with two nieces and grand-nieces and nephews.
"We haven't all sort of lived together in one city before I don't think," she said.
The couple have been living in the community for about 18 months.
" It's a big change," Mr Berrill said, "the thing is making friends outside the family group is one of the things.
"I joined the bee keepers club, I started to do bees. I wanted to do bees when I moved up here so I did that and getting into the club has been one thing and then coming to events like this and getting out and about."
They have also been making the most of the region's wineries and said they try to go to one once a week.
"On a weekend or something or a nice day we go up there and have a tasting and buy a bottle and sit outside and look at the scenery," he said.
They've also found the community isn't too far from Sydney so they can always go back to catch up with other family members and friends.
Another of the attendees Debbie Shorter is so new to town she put her unpacking on hold to attend the meet and greet event with 10-year-old son Rylstone, who will start school at Kinross Wolaroi School on Tuesday.
Miss Shorter and her son moved to Orange from Mudgee a week ago.
"One hundred per cent it was the school," Miss Shorter said.
"We usually come here to get our car serviced, to go to the skin cancer clinic, for a day out so to actually live here is huge.
"There's better medical facilities and specialists and that sort of thing."
I just feel like it's a breath of fresh air here and I think I like the idea of anonymity and meeting new people and a whole new change.- Debbie Shorter
They spent three years living in Mudgee where she felt the area they lived in was too built up.
Before that, from 2014 they lived on a 3000-acre farm at Gulgong where they experienced drought, a mouse plague and floods.
Although it's only been a week Miss Shorter said she loves the new area they've moved to in Orange.
"The street that we're in I'm so rapt," she said.
"I just feel like it's a breath of fresh air here and I think I like the idea of anonymity and meeting new people and a whole new change."
Although they didn't already know anyone in Orange Miss Shorter is outgoing and after collecting the keys for their new house participated in the Walk for Huntington's Disease where she made a new friend and has expressed an interest in joining the community radio station.
After attending Sunday's event they were going to meet Rylstone's new school buddy.
Mrs Krishna comes from Fiji's capital Suva and moved to Orange two months ago after leaving her university job to work with Loam Bio, which does a lot of work on soil carbon and climate.
"It's a good company and the people are good," she said.
Although she's enjoying her work Mrs Krishner has found it difficult to meet new people and said it can be lonely, particularly on weekends.
"It was easy in terms of coming but emotionally it wasn't easy because when you move then you miss back home and people," she said.
"I don't have friends here, I'm new so I miss those things, especially on Saturday and Sundays.
"Monday to Friday is fine because you finish your work."
She said there hasn't been much of a culture shock because Fiji is very connected to Australia.
"I've also been working with some of the people here in Australia," she said.
"I recently came in June to Darwin for a soil conference so I stayed here around 10 days.
"A lot of things are similar so for me it wasn't a big sort of a change but family wise and my social circle wise it was."
Aside from making new friends, Mrs Krishna's biggest challenge is getting around without a car so she's walking a lot and testing the city's public transport and caught a bus to Sunday's event.
