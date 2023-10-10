Jet-setting the globe to support learning in developing countries, a Molong-based academic has embarked on a new journey to help residents with their own travel goals.
Former director of learning technologies with Charles Sturt University, Dr Philip Uys is an international educational consultant and has been for many decades, with places like Samoa, Tonga, Africa and Asia only naming some.
Although it was during the pandemic when the gravity of in-person interactions became more obvious than ever for the South African-born man, who has launched an all-new passenger booking service, Cabonne Rides.
"If it weren't for the cost of petrol, I would've actually done it for free," Mr Uys said with laughter.
"I've been all over the world with my work, but everything went digital during COVID, with reports and meetings all moved online.
"We learned there was a massive mental health issue that went silently under the bridge when an entire nation stayed at home, and we know it's a basic human need to have physical connection with others.
"So I am very keen to do something that not only takes me away from the computer screen, but takes me into the community."
With the help of his son and a friend to drive when needed, Mr Uys' private transport will operate from Molong between 7am and 5pm most weekdays.
Outside of thin bus timetabling and with community transport bookings filling up quickly, there is currently no taxi or private transport service in Molong and surrounds.
But Cabonne Rides will now help those in need to achieve round-trip commutes to Orange or Bathurst, including shuffling across the wider shire.
In some cases, Mr Uys is also willing to assist those going even further; with transport also provided to and from Sydney airport.
"I looked into it and [past services] had closed down, but I thought 'there must be people who still need this'," he said.
"Here in Molong, people often need to go to Orange or smaller towns for medical appointments, their shopping, or to visit people, so I tried to really carefully think about having this as a paid community service.
"I looked at state fee averages for different taxi and Uber services, so I've pitched our fees below all of those services in terms of cost; so, no one will pay above that."
Travelling within 3 kilometres of Bank Street is $10, with a further $2 for each kilometre to fall outside of this.
Booster seats are available for parents booking with children over 12-months of age, with fold-up walkers or wheelchairs also catered for, and assistance animals are also welcome.
"Talking with locals here during the last six weeks, many think there are possibly a lot of older people who don't have transport to get to their appointments who will really benefit from this," Mr Uys said.
I'm eager to get started: I just really hope this helps people.- Owner Phil Uys of all-new passenger booking service based in Molong, Cabonne Rides,
"My car is clean, it's insured, serviced and safe, and I'm eager to get started; I just hope this really helps people."
For more information, head online to the Cabonne Rides website, contact 0423 220 443, or send an email to bookings@cabonnerides.com.au.
Quotes can also be requested to transport small parcels, with people to include their name, number, preferred pick-up date and time, location, destination and number of passengers, including age of any children under 16.
Cash are eftpos accepted, including digital wallets and Apple Pay.
