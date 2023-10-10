Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Councillor accuses Cadia of breaking promises at mining inquiry

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 10 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Blayney Shire councillor has accused the Cadia mining group for not following through on alleged promises made.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.