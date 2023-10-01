A sparkling wine made in the Orange cool-climate wine region has outshone its competitors in a category that's traditionally a stronghold for Tasmanian producers
The Swift 2015 Vintage Sparkling, made by Printhie Wines,was awarded the Best Sparkling Trophy at the recent 2023 Royal Hobart Wine Show.
Celebrating its 50-year anniversary, the Royal Hobart Wine Show is considered the benchmark for sparkling producers.
Printhie is run by the Swift family who used a traditional method to create the sparkling wine that earned the top honour and placed it as one of Australia's best sparkling producers.
Printhie Wines owner Ed Swift was delighted with the win.
"Winning this award with a sparkling from the Orange wine region is quite significant especially when Tasmania is traditionally considered the sparkling region of Australia," Mr Swift said.
Head winemaker Drew Tuckwell was also pleased to see the hard work pay off.
"It's great to see that our work on the Swift Sparkling range continues to be recognised," he said.
"The amount of patience required to make traditional method sparkling is incredible.
"We made this wine eight years ago and it's only just been released. It's a long time to wait to see the results so we're glad to see that patience is paying off."
Both Tasmania and Orange are cool climate wine regions, however the elevation of Orange sets it apart and provides the perfect topography for growing premium sparkling grapes.
The Tasmanian win continues the accolades for the Swift sparkling range which was launched in 2010.
Other awards for the range included the Best Australian Sparkling award for the Swift 2011 Blanc de Blancs at the 2022 Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships held in London.
Recently the medals were announced for the 2023 competition with the Swift 2011 Blanc de Blanc again being awarded gold and the trophy announcement will be made in November.
The Swift range has also been crowned Best NSW Sparkling at the NSW Wine Awards for an unprecedented five consecutive years from 2018 to 2022.
On Thursday, September 28, Printhie Wines also won Best White Wine of the Show with a Printhie 2022 Topography Chardonnay at the 2023 Orange Wine Awards.
The same wine also won Best Young Chardonnay.
