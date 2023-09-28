Swinging Bridge Wines has cleaned up at the 2023 Orange Wine Show awards, claiming six prizes at Thursday's award afternoon.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Presented at the Ian Armstrong building on Prince Street, Tom Ward's cool climate wines picked up a number of the show's top gongs, including best wine of show and best red wine of show.
Best older chardonnay, best pinot noir and best shiraz also went to Swinging Bridge Wines.
The top wine of the show picked up most of those accolades, with Mr Ward's 2021 William J. Shiraz crowned the best wine of show, as well as best red wine and best shiraz.
Mark Pengilly took out the Vigneron of the Year while Ross Hill Wines won the Cellar Door of the Year crown.
Judging for the awards took place in Orange on Monday and Tuesday.
Residents and visitors to Orange during the Orange Wine Festival in October will have the opportunity to taste the trophy and medal winning wines and see if they agree with the judges' decisions at the Orange Wine Show Tasting at the Hotel Canobolas on October 14.
The full list of winners is here:
Swinging Bridge Wines
Swinging Bridge 2021 William J. Shiraz
Swinging Bridge 2021 William J. Shiraz
Robert Stein 2023 Half Dry Riesling
Printhie 2022 Topography Chardonnay
Canobolas Wines 2022 Chardonnay
Colmar Estate 2015 Chardonnay Pinot Noir
Robert Stein 2023 Half Dry Riesling
Mayfield Vineyard 2023 Sophie's Godmother Sauvignon Blanc
Angullong 2023 Pinot Gris
Printhie 2022 Topography Chardonnay
Swinging Bridge 2021 Caldwell Lane Chardonnay
Swinging Bridge 2021 Hill Park Pinot Noir
Ross Hill 2022 Isabelle Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot
Swinging Bridge 2021 William J. Shiraz
Tamburlaine Organic Wines 2022 Reserve Orange Cabernet Sauvignon
Angullong 2022 Fossil Hill Barbera
Tamburlaine Organic Wines 2018 Orange Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
Philip Shaw Wines Chardonnay 2022, 2015, 2012
Ross Hill Wines
Mark Pengilly
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.