THERE'S no sign the effervescence is fading from Orange district winery Printhie's sparkling range with its Swift NV Cuvee Brut adding to an impressive awards list last week.
The non vintage sparkling was awarded the Thorp Annual Trophy for best sparkling white or rose at the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show, following on from it being judged best Australian cuvee at the Champagne and Sparkling World Championships in London late last year.
The three-wine Swift range has also been awarded best Sparkling at the NSW Wine Awards for the past four years.
"So the addition of this trophy is great news," Printhie marketing's Emily Swift said.
To make its Swift sparkling range, Printhie and winemaker Drew Tuckwell use the labour-intensive methode traditionelle, or traditional method of a second fermentation in the bottle.
"It takes a lot of time and effort, a lot of work goes into them, they're aged so we have to sit on our investment but that's been rewarded by the awards and accolades we've been receiving for our sparkling range," Ms Swift said.
Before being judged best sparkling, the Swift NV Cuvee eared a gold medal in its class (white and rose sparkling wine, blends of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinto meunier, bottle fermented 30 months or more tirage, vintage or non-vintage) scoring 95 points while its sister wines, the Swift 2017 Blanc de Noirs scored 93 points for silver and the Swift NV Rose earned bronze with 88 points.
The judges ruled the class "very strong, showing the strength of Australian sparkling wine, especially with some maturation."
Ms Swift said judges feedback on the Swift Cuvee was that it had great complexity on the pallet and finesse.
"They just believed it was a beautifully crafted traditional method wine," she said.
"We're really exited to receive that feedback, creating sparkling wine is a passion-point for the Swift family and our winemaker Drew Tuckwell is also passionate about it so it's a great working partnership."
She said the winning wine had been aged for seven years with the fruit grown locally.
"Since 2015. We've sat on it for nearly seven years, that's a big investment on its own.
"You always have your fingers crossed, we've been making it since 2010 so we are now releasing 11 year old sparklings in a blanc de blanc range. You're always very interested and wanting to taste them again after so long to see how they've been aging.
"It's a big investment but it's great to see it's really paying off."
She added Printhie's recent success continued to prove the Orange wine region's capacity to produce premium fruit, leading to premium products.
Orange's Ross Hill and Colmar Estate also scored medals at the show.
Ross Hill's Pinnacle Sauvignon Blanc scored 95 points to take a gold medal in the 2021 sauvignon blanc and older class and its Pinnacle Shiraz won silver in the 2019 shiraz class.
Ross Hill's 2021 Isabelle, a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and cabernet franc scored 90 points to earn silver in the cabernet sauvignon blends 2021.
Colmar's 2021 block 5 Riesling earned bronze in the riesling 2021 class.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
