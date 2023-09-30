It's been a big week in Orange news, with a truck crash causing chaos in the Blue Mountains and a fire truck rolling over the weekend causing concern. Storm warnings and new shopping opportunities also pipped your interest. As did political news and social pics. Here's the top 10 stories that got you clicking this week.
A spectacular truck inferno that shut the Great Western Highway for much of Monday and caused bumper-to-bumper traffic on the only other alternate route over the mountains was cleared on Tuesday morning. No was reported injured in the fire. You can read our rolling updates here.
NSW Ambulance, police, SES and fire crews are among the responders to a crash where a fire truck has rolled east of Orange. Emergency services were called to the scene at White Rock Road, near Bathurst, just after 11am on Saturday following reports the fire truck had rolled and six people were injured. The full story is here.
As one door shuts, another one opens...at least that's the case for the North Orange Shopping Centre. Vivien's Hot Bread had been located within the centre for multiple years, but at the beginning of September suddenly shut its doors. Find out which store will be replacing it here.
A car fire that closed a major Orange road overnight is being treated as suspicious. The SUV was found abandoned and alight on Huntley Road about 8pm on Thursday. Huntley Road is one of the main roads linking Orange to the region's south and Orange Airport. Get the details about the car fire here.
A major Voice referendum event in Orange was forced into a last-minute reshuffle after National Party staff seemingly neglected to book the advertised venue. Just two hours out from start, the event continued to be promoted online as beginning 6pm at the Orange Ex-Services Club coral sea room ... but the venue said it had no record of a booking. Read the full story here.
