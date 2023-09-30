Close to 4000 people flocked to Robertson Park on Friday night for the Orange Wine Festival Night Markets.
This record-breaking crowd is setting the vibe for the next month of Wine Festival events around the region.
There were 44 sites at Robertson Park, hosting a mix of wine, beer, cider and food producers as well as live music.
The weather was beautiful for festival goers with the temperature reaching 24 degrees on Friday afternoon.
