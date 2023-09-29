A sizable housing expansion at the southern outskirts of Orange is on the cards.
The creation of more than 60 residential blocks and two new public roads is planned off Shiralee Road.
Subdivision of a 12150 square metre block at number 61 would add 23 blocks.
Planned lots are small, ranging between 355 square metres and 475 square metres.
"[This will provide] a range of diversified housing choices ... while maintaining the landscape, streetscape, and scenic features," the development application says.
Two new public roads would be built under the plan. The layout shows one named Kordia Street.
Some trees are earmarked for removal. About a dozen new saplings would be planted along the road.
Located about four kilometres south-west of Orange's CBD, the 12,150 square metre block has historically been used for grazing.
Subdivision for a further 43 residential lots has been requested at 12 and 20 Shiralee Road.
Preliminary approval appears to have been granted by Orange City Council staff for both development applications. They will come before councillors at their Tuesday night meeting.
