Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Housing expansion planned on Shiralee Road, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
September 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sizable housing expansion at the southern outskirts of Orange is on the cards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.