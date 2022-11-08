An Orange winery has been crowned Best Australian Sparkling at the 2022 Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships amid a strong field of Australian entries.
Out of a pool of wines that saw the highest number of medals awarded to Australian wines in the event's history, Printhie Wines claimed the National Champion Trophy for Best Australian Sparkling Wine for its Swift 2011 Blanc de Blancs.
Printhie Wines owner Ed Swift said the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships is deemed to be the world's most respected, comprehensive and rigorous sparkling wine competition.
Nearly 1000 sparkling wines were judged over 11 days with 147 gold and 249 silver medals awarded to 21 countries in this year's competition.
The awards dinner for the World Championships were held in London and announced on Friday, November 4.
This year saw the highest number and most medals ever awarded to Australian sparklings so to be crowned Best Australian Sparkling in such good and large company is great acknowledgement.- Printhie Wines winemaker Drew Tuckwell
Mr Swift said high elevation and fertile volcanic soils around Mt Canobolas, also known as Gaahna Bulla, provide premium growing conditions for sparkling varieties in the Orange Wine Region.
"It's incredible to think that our family-owned winery has been recognised on the international stage," he said.
"We started creating our traditional method Swift Sparkling range in 2010 and we're thrilled that 12 years later we have received such a prestigious award."
The Swift 2011 Blanc de Blancs was also awarded Best in Class for Australian Blanc de Blancs with all five Swift Sparkling wines entered receiving a medal.
The Swift 2017 Blanc de Noirs, Swift NV Cuvée, Swift NV Rosé and Swift 2014 Vintage were all awarded silver medals.
For the first time Australia took third place on the medal leader board behind France and Italy.
Printhie Wines winemaker responsible for crafting the Swift sparkling range, Drew Tuckwell, was also delighted with the accolade.
"This year saw the highest number and most medals ever awarded to Australian sparklings so to be crowned Best Australian Sparkling in such good and large company is great acknowledgement," he said.
The Swift 2011 Blanc de Blancs was also recently crowned Best Sparkling in NSW at the NSW Wine awards.
It's the fifth consecutive year that a Swift Sparkling has received this award - a first in the history of the wine show.
Printhie Wines was established by the Swift family in 1996 by converting their grazing and cropping property into vineyards.
The winery was added in 2004 with a new cellar door and restaurant completed in March 2022.
