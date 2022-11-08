Central Western Daily

Ed Swift, Drew Tuckwell celebrate Printhie Wines win at Champagne and Sparkling World Championships

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:30pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave and Ed Swift of Printhie Wines holding some of their Swift Sparkling range. Picture supplied

An Orange winery has been crowned Best Australian Sparkling at the 2022 Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships amid a strong field of Australian entries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.