Life Studio veteran Mardi Aplin doesn't mince her words when it comes to talking about their preliminary final opponents on Saturday.
Studio face Orange City Craig Harvey Mechanical in the division one preliminary final on September 9 with a spot in the grand final up for grabs.
An under-strength City lost their first game of the season in week one of the finals against Vipers following a nasty knee injury to representative player Maddie Cole.
Combined with Life Studio's up and down season you can understand why Saturday's game is not something Aplin had pencilled in.
"Super shocked we're coming up against them," she said.
"To be honest it shows the calibre of their team when they only lose by 10 goals in a major final with only six players. They still have a lot of strength across the court.
"We have had a pretty rough season in regards to results and being so up and down plus a few injuries.
"We only just snuck into the top four so we didn't really put ourselves in contention with those top teams until the last couple of rounds.
"I always knew we could be up there and match it with them but it was just a matter of putting it together on court."
When you take a look at Studio's young team sheet the inconsistency Aplin talks about is understandable.
The youthful brigade of Lucy Wilson, Marley Aplin, Sophie Harvey and Annabel Harrison have all played big minutes for the club this season.
"We have a very young squad," she said.
"We have our two babies in there in Lucy and Marley, who are both only 15.
"The pair of them have really stood up. Marley has had to step up and play across the circle defence as well as mid court. Lucy had an absolute cracker of a game on Saturday.
"Shooting can put a lot of pressure on you especially in finals but she really stood up and matched it with those girls."
Having defeated Orange High School Hornets last week, Aplin said her side had grown into a team capable of going all the way despite the daunting prospect of Orange City.
"It will be a tough ask," she said.
"We are talking about a team that has absolutely flogged us this year both times we met them, they gave us an absolute hiding.
"But finals are a whole new game, my girls are certainly capable of winning so we'll be giving it 100 per cent.
"No team is unbeatable, no matter what they have. If you go in with a defeated attitude you deserve to lose."
Orange Netball Association Division One preliminary final
