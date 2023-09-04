Central Western Daily
Orange shooters Peter and Dean Brus win pistol world championships titles in Sweden

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
Orange pistol shooter Peter Brus has set a new world record and won three titles at the WA1500 world championships in Sweden.

