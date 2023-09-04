Orange pistol shooter Peter Brus has set a new world record and won three titles at the WA1500 world championships in Sweden.
Shooting for the Australian team, Peter finished first in the pistol and off duty revolver categories and together with dad Dean finished first in the optic, setting a new word record with his individual score of 598 out of 600.
Having gone to Stockholm in August as the defending off duty revolver world champion, Peter said he had to work hard on getting his head right to deal with the pressure.
"We always try to condition ourselves as best as possible, mentally more than anything," he said.
"So it was always on my mind coming into Stockholm for the last couple of years. Being the revolver world champion for an extended period of time certainly takes a toll.
"I went into this world championships with a bit of baggage on my shoulders. Dealing with different emotions coming into this one was definitely a new experience.
"I have little mechanisms that I use, I'll turn around and maybe look at someone to give me a nod of approval or I start a conversation with someone to bring my concentration levels down a bit.
"But there's no doubt once the ear muffs are on and timers sound it's 100 per cent your own personal world."
Having coached his son since the age of 12, Dean said it was emotional watching him pull off a near flawless performance.
"It was a really terrific time," he said.
"I went there as a competitor and as Pete's coach and obviously his dad as well which is wonderful.
"Pete's been tagging along in the shooting family since he was in diapers. We've shot together at the highest level for six or seven years and been on the NSW state team for well over a decade.
"I missed out on watching him win his 2019 world championship win. I didn't realise how emotional the journey was."
After such a big haul, the Brus' were faced with a conundrum at the airport - how to physically get all the trophies home.
"It's a nice chore but it takes about two and half hours to dismantle these trophies, wrap them, buy an additional suitcase but it's an enjoyable couple of hours re-assembling them," Dean said.
