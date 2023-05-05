Central Western Daily
Mardi and Marley Aplin share division one court in Orange Netball Association debut for Life Studio

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 5 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:55am
It wasn't that long ago that Mardi Aplin was watching daughter Marley run around in Net Set Go.

