It's been a big few days for Orange Muay Thai fighter Charlie Bubb.
On Saturday he defeated Jake Lund on the Gold Coast to be crowned the Light Heavyweight Nai Khanom Tom challenge champion.
The five-round epic was his first as a full-time pro fighter after quitting his job as a carpenter three months ago.
To top it all off he proposed to his girlfriend Sarah afterwards.
Bubb said there had been a lot of talk leading up to the pair's third and final fight.
"I'm feeling on top of the world," he said.
"This trilogy has been played out over seven years with a lot of back and forth over social media for the past couple of years so to finally have the fight happen and win is just a massive weight off my shoulders.
"This is my first fight as a full time fighter, I quit my job as a chippy three months ago to the day.
"So to have the freedom of not working and being able to focus 100 per cent on training and recovery made a massive difference.
"I've been training twice a day six days a week for the last six weeks with my trainers Danny Mak and Andrew Abbott."
There is plenty of history between Bubb and Lund, having fought the first part of their trilogy in 2016.
Bubb said his win was indisputable.
"The fight was a bit different to what I expected," he said.
"I expected Jake to fight me a little bit more and come forward but he just played the back up game. I stuck to our game-plan of attacking his legs and body.
"I wanted a knockout but he is a very skilled fighter so I couldn't pull it off but two judges had me winning four rounds to one and the other judge had me winning five rounds to none.
"So that's the next best thing, he can't say it was luck when you get a dominant score card like that."
Bubb now has his eyes firmly fixed on a world title fight in Spain but first it's time for a bit of well-earned rest in Italy alongside his wife-to-be.
"Next up is hopefully the WBC World title fight against the current champion a fighter from Spain," he said.
"That fight should be at the beginning of next year. The fight on the weekend should take me back to the WBC number one light-heavyweight in the world so the sky's the limit from here.
"My new fiancé and I have had this booked for months because we knew I'd be fighting on the weekend, we just didn't know it was gonna be such a career defining fight.
"We are just going to relax, see the sights and enjoy the moment while we are over here!"
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.