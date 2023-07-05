Little did Marley Aplin know her every pass and pivot on the netball court has been closely watched for a while now.
The Orange junior has just been named in the Netball NSW regional emerging talent squad, a move that puts her on the pathway to state titles and perhaps a professional contract in the future.
The 14-year old said she had no idea scouts had taken notice of her.
"It's a really awesome opportunity and I'm so grateful to get to be a part of it," she said.
"It's not something you trial for it's more of a talent ID program at events you attend, so things like academy games and representative carnivals where I represent Orange.
"You always see Netball NSW people watching you but I never realised how closely they are actually watching.
"I had no idea about this team or that I could be a part of it."
Aplin will now head to Sydney for training sessions and play in a tri-series against Sydney Metro and a First Nations team.
Adding to the challenge of coming up against older players, she'll also have to quickly adjust to a new position on the court.
"I usually play circle defence but I got selected as a wing defence in this team because I'm too short compared to the other people," she said.
"I'll be trying to focus more on the position now considering that will probably be the position that takes me further.
"I'm young for the program. I'm probably one of the youngest people in it so it's mainly to work towards state trials."
Aplin made her Orange division one debut this year alongside mum Mardi, who herself is an accomplished representative player.
While she may be a few years off being noticed by Suncorp Super Netball teams, it's a goal she doesn't shy away from.
"I'd love to [play professionally]," she said.
"I'm just working really hard and hopefully will get into state teams in the future and then seeing where the pathway can take me.
"I'd love to stay in NSW but if something takes me elsewhere I'd jump at it."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.