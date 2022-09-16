Red-hot favourites for a reason and 60 minutes away from potential glory.
Orange City Netball Club (OCNC) Craig Harvey Mechanical have this year pulled off one of the more dominant seasons seen in the Orange Netball Association division one competition.
With a star-studded roster, the OCNC women will face off with Vipers this weekend, searching for a grand final victory and coach Cindy Gilchrist believes keeping it simple will put them in good stead.
"The key is getting 11 players on and off the court in combination that'll work for 60 minutes," she said.
"We'll be full strength for the first time this whole second round of netball, it's typical timing but perfect timing. It makes it hard for the coaching staff with selection but you want it to be hard."
After a brilliant recruitment plan in the off-season, it's no surprise OCNC has one of the best blends of experience and youth within division one.
Gilchrist believes the presence of youth in her side will be vital on Saturday.
"Fresh legs will be great this weekend, our key is our combinations and that blend of experience with young players," she said.
"I'm confident we have the ability, it doesn't matter which seven on court and which position, we have to play really well and play outstanding to get the win.
"Vipers are a great team, the grand final is a great leveler - it doesn't matter about previous results, when we show up at 4 o'clock on a Saturday afternoon it's gloves off and even stevens."
For OCNC, 11 players will line-up hoping for grand final glory and we asked their coach to sum up every player and what they'll bring to the court.
Brooke Burcher - "Solid, aggressive, attacking player with fabulous feet to the circle."
Tegan Dray - "Strong, incredible leader who leads from the front with a never-die attitude."
Katie Matthews - "Vertical jump specialist who is a fantastic defender with the ability to create something out of nothing."
Katelin Eslick -"Still young but a stalwart of the team, leads from the front and is dynamic."
Caitie Harvey - "Rebound and defence specialist, who surprises us with intercepts and pulls something out of nothing."
Bailie-Rose Miller- "Been out all season with injury, looking forward to her hitting her peak in 2023. Will feature this weekend and has amazing speed off the line."
Ally Kaufman - "The quiet achiever who brings a new dynamic to the shooting circle."
Maddie Cole - "Personally my player of the year, ability to play both defence and attack, no words to describe how good she is."
Lilly Porch - "A welcome addition to the defensive end, strong in all areas across the court."
Emily Williams - "Tenacious, like a terrier. Fabulous new addition to a team, she's fantastic."
Lilly Mitchell - "Young top gun, shoots at a high percentage and has fitted in perfectly."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
