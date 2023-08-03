Not that he needs any extra incentive to win a derby but Orange CYMS under 18 skipper Will Warner can't wait to rub it in to his Orange Hawks schoolmates come Monday.
CYMS play Hawks in the junior Orange derby at Wade Park on Sunday, August 6 with both sides eyeing off a deep run in finals.
Hawks are premiership favourites, unbeaten in their 11 Tom Nelson Premiership matches so far.
CYMS aren't far behind however, sitting in third.
Warner said his side was relishing the challenge and that he was determined to get one over his Hawks peers.
"Definitely keen to get bragging rights for school, there hasn't been too much smack talk so far," he said.
"Harry Wald and Connor Vardanega are the danger players. They both go to school with a lot of us boys at James Sheahan.
"We've played a bit of footy with them but we'll definitely be looking to shut them down.
"We had a bit of a chat at training this week, we are really keen for it. They just beat us last time so we are excited to get out there and take on the top team."
In what has been a disappointing year for CYMS seniors, the under 18 side has emerged as a genuine premiership threat.
Despite a slow start to the year, the hooker said the group has set a clear expectation.
"We definitely want to rise to the occasion especially coming into finals," he said.
"We've put together a few good wins in the last four weeks so we feel like we are up for the challenge.
"The CYMS under 16 boys had a pretty good season last year and the older boys have hit their straps so we had high hopes. We had a bit of a rough start but we've come good at the end of the season.
"It would mean the world to me and the older boys to make the grand final this year."
Due to CYMS' reserve grade side withdrawing, the under 18 team will play the curtain-raiser to the first grade fixtures.
Warner said he hoped they could give the green and yellow faithful something to cheer about.
"It will be great," he said.
"There's always a good turnout for the derby so hopefully we can get a win for all the CYMS fans.
"It means a lot to the club to get those bragging rights. It means the world if you win the derby so we hope we can make the club proud."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.