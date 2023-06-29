Harry Wald has played in plenty of big representative games but there was one thing still on his checklist - play first grade for Orange Hawks.
The 17-year old made his Peter McDonald Premiership first grade debut in Hawks' 36-20 win against Wellington Cowboys
Named on the wing, Wald credited his new teammates for guiding him through once the game day butterflies kicked in.
"Coach Shane [Rodney] had told me he wanted to give me a few cracks this year but I thought I was going to play a bit later on," he said.
"He called me up three days before and asked if I was keen on playing.
"I was trying to keep it off my mind because I had a tough match-up with Mack Selwood. On the day the nerves got to me but it was a good experience.
"There was good energy. I reckon the thing that was probably the best for me was all the energy from the first grade boys, they were very accepting."
Accompanying the traditional debut nerves was the knowledge that he would inevitably come face to face with former Kangaroo and NRL Premiership winner Blake Ferguson.
"Mac was matched up against him but he's a bit of a handful, he's a very skillful player," he said.
"It was pretty cool, everyone was having a fair go out there."
A regular feature of Western Rams Andrew Johns and now Laurie Daley Cup teams, Wald said he was happy to continue turning out for Hawks Under 18's where he plays fullback.
Hawks sit atop the Group 10 pool with Wald focused on helping lead the team to the decider.
"If I can get back into the team that'd be good but if not I'll stay in Under 18's and try to win the comp there," he said.
"Maybe next year I can play a couple more games but at this stage I'm focusing on the Under 18s and trying to experience a grand final win."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.