Haydn Edwards scores hat-trick as Bathurst Panthers thrash Orange CYMS

By Newsroom
Updated July 30 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:30pm
Bathurst Panthers winger Haydn Edwards enjoyed a first grade debut to remember at Wade Park.

