John Giameos can still remember the time his brother Angelo fell into a chest freezer at work.
Not long after opening their first business together at 147 Woodward Street - the current site of Jimmy's Takeaway - the pair were clearing out the store.
Angelo had disappeared and, being a one way exit, John knew his brother hadn't walked past him.
The younger brother heard a thud out the back and went to investigate.
"I couldn't work out where he'd went, but the next minute the freezer lid popped open because he'd fallen in," John said.
"It was obviously a pretty big chest freezer."
Twenty years and four businesses later, the pair are still serving up some of the best bacon and egg rolls around Orange, with the past eight years having been spent running King's Takeaway at Greengate.
With John on the deep fryers and Angelo manning the grill, they make for a dynamic duo in the kitchen.
"I always say we're both the brains and brawn," John said.
"It's a multi-faceted business, so if one of us is away, the other needs to be able to know every aspect of the shop. You've got to be able to do it all so you can step into each other's shoes."
Having spent the past 20 years working side by side, emotions can sometimes run hot.
But the thing that keeps each of them coming back is the knowledge that at the end of the day, it's a clean slate.
"You have to put your feelings aside sometimes. Especially with your brother, because it's more personal," John said.
"The number one key that I always say is we leave as a family, because that came first. Once we lock that door, we walk out as brothers."
Prior to going into business with his brother, Angelo was working as a freelance chef, so he knew his way around a kitchen.
They sold their other Woodward Street business after five years and although there was a brief intermission, they quickly paired back up on Summer Street with Angelo's.
After two years there, they moved into the Orange City Bowling Club for half a decade.
Having had enough of the "mayhem and bedlam" that comes with functions, the pair moved into their current location at the Greengate where they have been ever since.
"We haven't killed each other yet," Angelo said with a smile.
"We've always worked together and worked great. We have our sections and we have uniformity.
"It is a little bit chaotic and hectic, but that's part and parcel."
That chaos ramped up in the past few months, with a nation-wide potato shortage hitting King's Takeaway hard.
"It was very difficult and painful," Angelo said.
"We were only getting what we could get off our suppliers."
They tried their best to work around those troubles by creating their own homemade potato scallops which they're still doing to this day.
"It's now slowly coming back to normal, but the problem at the moment is we don't know what chips we're getting," Angelo added.
"We order chips and don't classify what brand they are, because we get what we get."
But through all the chaos and the ups and downs, there's nobody else the pair would rather be running a business with.
"If our customers are happy, we're happy because we know we're doing something right if they're coming back for more good quality food," Angelo added.
"When we started our first venture, our mum said she'd be surprised if we didn't kill each other. Now we've lasted nearly 21 years."
Although John laughed at the idea of going 20 more laps around the sun with his brother, don't be surprised to see them plugging along for at least another decade.
"It's a little surreal. We never thought we'd be going 20 years," John added.
"We love the industry and we love what we do. When people come in to thank us for good food, that makes our day."
