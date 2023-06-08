Central Western Daily
Our People

John and Angelo Giameos talk King's Takeaway and working in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
John Giameos can still remember the time his brother Angelo fell into a chest freezer at work.

