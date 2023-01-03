If you noticed a drop in the quality of chips throughout December, then you are not alone.
A nationwide supply shortage of potatoes left pubs across the country scrambling to fill orders, with Orange having felt the pinch as well.
Robin Hood general manager Michelle McCarthy said they had been doing their best to keep customers happy.
"At the moment, our supplier is getting us whatever they can get us," she said.
"We're lucky that (our supplier) is coming to the party and trying to provide us with the best possible product they can find. In saying that, they're not the quality of chips we would normally have, that's for sure."
It's not just pubs which have been impacted either.
Last month, Coles brought in a two-per-customer limit on the sale of frozen potato chips.
Even now, a quick walk down Orange's supermarket aisles will see you met with many an empty chip shelf.
While Ms McCarthy didn't have an exact amount the chips were now costing to buy, she did confirm it was an increase on what it was prior to the spud shortage.
"I've been in the industry a long time and a lot of Christmases there have been issues trying to source chips and potatoes, but not as bad as this year," she added.
"We're part of a big group, Marlow Hotel Group, and it's affecting all of the venues. In the past, there's always been a bit of a shortfall, but this is predominately worse."
On top of potatoes costing more and having less of them, Ms McCarthy said the quality which people were getting had dipped below par.
"I've noticed that they're a lot shorter. They're smaller," she said.
"I'm not sure if they're trying to produce them quicker without that growing time or what's going on. They're definitely shorter chips, whereas when we get our good quality ones, they're longer.
"Nobody has really commented on it, because we are still able to provide chips. I think because people are also aware that there is a shortage, nobody has really said anything."
So what is causing this shortage? Well, the number of potatoes being produced in Victoria and NSW have been cut in 2022 due to summer and spring floods either side of a wetter-than-average winter.
As a result, hospitality venues have been faced with two choices; absorb the costs in the short term or increase meal prices.
"The increase in the price of potatoes puts more financial pressure on pubs already facing increased costs including power, beer excise, drinks over the bar, transport and staff," Australian Hotels Association National president David Canny said in a statement.
The shortage is expected to last between three and six months.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
