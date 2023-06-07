Central Western Daily
William Ray Kennedy, 37, in Court for having knife in public

By Court Reporter
Updated June 8 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
A Lady Justice statue with a set of scales in hand. File picture
Carrying a knife in the early hours of the morning on the way to a fast food restaurant has resulted in another criminal conviction for a 37-year-old man.

