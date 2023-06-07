A car caught fire on Thursday morning on the corner of Spring street and Algona Crescent in East Orange.
The car, a white sedan, was engulfed in flames.
Police were called at 7.25am after the car broke down, the owner was looking for a tow. Shortly after the phone call, the car caught alight.
Police have confirmed the owner of the car was present and there's nothing suspicious about the fire.
