Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Car fire in East Orange, police and firies on the scene

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated June 8 2023 - 9:50am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The white sedan alight on Thursday morning. Photo: Troy Pearson, TNV.
The white sedan alight on Thursday morning. Photo: Troy Pearson, TNV.

A car caught fire on Thursday morning on the corner of Spring street and Algona Crescent in East Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.