The Molong Markets this Monday are fit for a king. Over 140 stalls will congregate at the Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground.
Organiser Molong Advancement Group are expecting approximately 5000 to the ground.
The stalls include fresh local produce and a wide variety of arts, crafts and other delicious goods.
Molong Advancement Group (MAG) Markets Coordinator Madison Jeffries said the Molong Markets will be fit for a King, should the newly crowned monarch 'drop in'.
"There will be barista made coffee as well as bacon and egg rolls to warm you up, before you spend the morning strolling around a wide variety of stalls, that will offer something for everyone," Ms Jeffries said.
"There will also be entertainment as well as rides for the kids and market-goers are then encouraged to head to historic Bank Street to support our shops, cafes and pubs."
Also making news
The Molong Markets are proudly sponsored by Cabonne Council and hosted by MAG.
"Entry is via gold coin donation, with all money raised going towards projects that advance the town, including the Sensory Garden at Molong Hospital, picket fence and BBQ tables used by market goers at the recreation ground and other projects such as the Breakfast Program at Molong Central School," she said.
"Our Easter Monday markets were a huge success - we had great feedback from stallholders, visitors and locals."
The markets ordinarily fall three times a year on public holidays, which are Easter Monday, the King's Birthday long weekend Monday in June and Labour Day on the first Monday in October.
For more information and updates, visit the Molong Village Markets on Facebook.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.