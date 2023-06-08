Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Molong Markets: Monday, June 12

Updated June 8 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Molong Markets were a great success on the Easter long weekend. Pictures by Dominic Unwin.
The Molong Markets were a great success on the Easter long weekend. Pictures by Dominic Unwin.

The Molong Markets this Monday are fit for a king. Over 140 stalls will congregate at the Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.