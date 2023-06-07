Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Orange Wedding: Jo and Scott McFawn marry at the Greenhouse

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated June 7 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Johanna Dennis and Scott McFawn wed at the Greenhouse Orange on January 7, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.