Johanna Dennis and Scott McFawn wed at the Greenhouse Orange on January 7, 2023.
The couple met 15 years ago on New Years Eve and originally planned to marry in Fiji in 2020, before COVID-19 change their plans.
Photographs were expertly taken by Laura Cole Photography.
The ceremony and reception took place at The Greenhouse of Orange, Tess Howers was the wedding celebrant.
The bride's hair was done by Hanna at Poppy and Frank and makeup was done by Stephanie Green.
Props and balloon arbour was done by Luxe Events by Jess.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
