From old-school arcade games to pub food with a New Orleans twist, the latest Smoking Brothers venture looks like the best one yet.
Having operated Elwood's Eatery out of Lords Place for the past five years, owner Ben Allcock said they quickly outgrew the space.
"I'm not going to say we were at capacity every night in Lords Place, but there are a lot of nights we are turning people away because on the busier periods, we just don't have the seating," Ben Allcock said.
"We've been lucky enough to outgrow most venues that we've been in."
Even prior to the current Lords Place renovations, the goal had been to find a space to suit their growing vision of what Smoking Brothers could be.
So when the opportunity to operate the bottom floor of the Great Western Hotel came about, they jumped at the chance.
"It's such a large corner block, the building itself has a lot of history with it and the parking was great," Mr Allcock added.
"Things have probably taken a little longer than initially anticipated and liked, but we've been able to utilise that time and turn it into a venue Orange hasn't had before. It's a venue we are really proud and happy with."
Food will still be the main focus, but they can now expand their drinks menu as well.
"We've got some signature cocktails and people really like the vibe of the bar that we had, but it was more of an accompaniment," Mr Allcock said.
"Now we're able to aim at pairing the food with those cocktails and really work on the idea of having food based around a bar menu."
The operating hours for Elwood's will remain the same as they were in Lords Place, while the pub food menu will be available from 11am to 11pm six days a week, with the bar closed on Mondays.
"We've been able to add in our own American focus with traditional meals which will be a little bit easier to operate on days that Elwood's isn't operating," Mr Allcock added.
One might think the bar - now called The Peisley - and Elwood's would be enough to juggle, but Mr Allcock's vision didn't end at drinks and food.
With old-school arcade games and a virtual reality set-up, the Pixal Palace will replace what used to the pub's poker machine rooms.
"We've always wanted to have more of a bar atmosphere and bring something to Orange that it's not really had, which is the arcade and VR rooms," he said.
The arcade room will include basketball machines, old school racers and a Jurassic park shooter game just to name a few.
Smoking Brothers will hold a soft launch for some close friends on family on Thursday, before the grand opening for the public takes place on Friday, June 9.
Mr Allcock made special mention to he and his wife Ellie's family for a "monumental" effort to get the job done.
"I also want to say a big thank you to long-standing friendly faces at Elwood's, Katrina Duff, Blayn Bennett, Michael Bloomfield, Sarah Shepard and my brother David who have been fantastic."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
