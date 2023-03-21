Outdoor dining decks arrive on Lords Place

Outdoor dining decks have arrived on Lords Place as the major street overhaul enters its final stretch.
Built by Orange precision Metalcraft, the eight structures are just short of five-by-five metres. They feature stainless steel guard rails and a high-grip plastic floor.
Work has begun on installation outside Creme, Nimrods, Golden Bowl, Good Eddy, Hogs Breath Cafe and Smoking Brothers.
Some business owners said they have reservations about the design but will keep an open mind until all work is completed.
Installation of shade structures, furniture, bike racks, plants, and ramps are due before the end of April. A new 'Golden Ball' also features in design renders.
Orange City Council says overhaul of Lords Place will help establish an outdoor dining hub for the town. It aims to "beautify" and "transform" the strip.
A spokesperson told the CWD: "[New decks are] designed to be dining areas right alongside the larger open space areas where people can meet-up and gather.
"The meeting spaces are being placed in front of hospitality venues in Lords Place. The platforms are designed to be large enough to hold a number of café tables and chairs.
"Stylish stainless steel railings on the side of each dining area will form a barrier between the decks and the open space areas on each side.
"In the coming weeks, those open space areas will be delineated by painted colours, before extra pot plants and street furniture is added."
The Lords Place renovations initially proved controversial, with many business owners saying further consultation had been promised.
Owners of 16 establishments signed an open-letter outlining intent to file legal action against council. This did not go ahead.
Costs for the revamp are estimated at about $1.4 million. $500,000 comes via a state government grant.
