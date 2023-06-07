Imaginative, inspiring ... permanent.
Orange City Council is moving towards establishing a fixed, indoor playground facility for Orange to help parents and carers keep kids active during the region's cold, harsh winter.
Orange Mayor Jason Hamling said the a new facility should meet the needs of our growing city and flourishing visitor economy.
It comes on the back of a temporary playground set-up last winter at the Orange Indoor Tennis Club. Council says that "warm, dry location" proved very popular with families.
"Now, Council is looking for something more permanent, with imaginative and inspiring elements, which can be operated all year round and provides a safe, inclusive environment for children, families and carers to meet and socialise," Cr Hamling said.
A statement released from council on Wednesday says council is willing to work with prospective operators and to provide support for the establishment and operation of the facility.
The design of the play space should include:
The indoor playground will primarily be aimed for use by children aged up to 13 years. While, council says, a secondary play area for children aged 13 to 16 is also an option.
"Ideally the playground would include ancillary features such as café facilities, tables and seating for adults, and the ability to conduct birthday parties," council's statement says.
Expressions of interest will close at 5pm on Friday, June 30. For information contact Orange City Council's Community, Recreational and Cultural Services Director Scott Maunder on 6393 8000 or email smaunder@orange.nsw.gov.au
