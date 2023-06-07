Endangered trees have been granted a stay of execution of sorts following a passionate meeting of Orange Council.
Councillors voted in favour of a recission motion for the recently approved development application (DA) at 33 Maramba Road, which is in the city's east off Algona Crescent.
The final vote was six votes for the rescission motion (Cr Glenn Floyd, Cr Jack Evans, Cr Tony Mileto, Cr Gerald Power, Cr David Mallard, Cr Mel McDonell) and five against (Cr Jason Hamling, Cr Jeff Whitton, Cr Steven Peterson, Cr Tammy Greenhalgh, Cr Frances Kinghorne).
Cr Kevin Duffy was absent.
Subdivision of the land - owned by Orange Asset Holdings Pty Ltd - will create 19 new lots, with 13 to be accessed by a new private road and was approved by councillors at the May 16 meeting.
Those plans involved removing about 1000 square metres of native vegetation including endangered Box woodlands.
The motion was brought forward by councillors Mallard, McDonell and Power.
Councillors heard from several residents during the open forum, speaking in favour of preserving the vegetation at the site.
Cr Mallard said the motion wasn't about preventing development but doing it "better".
"I do want to emphasise that this rescission motion isn't being brought forward to prevent residential development on the site but to give council the opportunity to reconsider the detail of it and look at the chance for an amended design that better achieves the planning outcomes," he said.
"It's my view that the development proposal doesn't adequately address all of the triggers that are listed there.
"In particular I disagree with the assessment where it says the development isn't likely to significantly affect threatened species.
"With some amendments, which to me don't seem too onerous or complicated, it could do so.
"We can get an outcome that delivers better housing for future residents, improved amenity for the community and improved outcomes for the environment.
"We did it with 103 Prince Street, council staff did great work on the corner of Summer and Woodward Street. We deserve the same in the outer suburbs as well."
Cr Floyd said he had been swayed after hearing from the open forum, citing concerns around accessibility.
"Walking in the door tonight I was actually going to be voting against it but from what I've heard from the gallery and as I sit here as a councillor I believe I am bound by the community to ask questions and challenge the status quo," he said.
"My main questions are around things like bus access, walking accessibility, emergency vehicle egress and general slope of the site."
Following the rescission vote, Cr Whitton moved a instrument of approval for the DA.
"The councillors voted for the motion with full knowledge of what was in that DA. I believe personally it's very unprofessional," he said.
Cr Mileto and Cr McDonnell both took umbrage at the wording "unprofessional" as debate continued.
Cr Mallard made an amendment to Cr Whitton's motion to defer consideration of the application and to work with the developer.
The motion was successfully carried to applause from the gallery eight votes to three with Cr Hamling, Whitton and Greenhalgh voting against.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
