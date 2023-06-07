Good vibes, loud chants and a dancing bumblebee...what more could you ask for on a Wednesday morning.
With the 2023 Astley Cup just around the corner, students and teachers from Orange High crowded into the school gym on June 7 for their annual pep rally to get the energy flowing.
School captain Isabella Webster was leading the charge in this regard. She took part in a dance number which electrified the audience and had athletes ready to run through a brick wall.
Not surprising considering this rally has been in the works for two months.
"We just do it to get everyone excited and hyped for the cup," she said afterwards.
"I think everyone's going to give it a crack."
Although she won't competing during the event, she will be among a huge group of students cheering on from the side-lines.
"It's super important. It makes the teams super hyped," she said.
"We're definitely ready to bring home the cup against this year. We're super keen.
Fellow OHS captain Lucian Jordan-Smith was just as excited for the competition to kick off.
He will be taking part in both the athletics and rugby league, noting his speed was his biggest attribute.
"We've created the buzz today. Especially with Covid and stuff, we haven't had much of a chance to really get into it the last couple years," he said.
"It's really important to us and we'll try as hard as we can."
OHS goes into this year's tournament as defending champions. If that wasn't enough pressure, 2023 also marks the 100th anniversary of the competition's beginning.
Lucian thinks they've got just the team to take home the trophy.
"We've got a lot of Western and state representative players. It would mean a lot this year," he said.
"The competitors are really fuelled by the spirit of the spectators. It's all about vibes."
Orange will host Dubbo in the first round of the tri-school tournament on June 15 and 16.
The order of events on June 15 will go netball (9.45am), basketball (11.05am), hockey (12.30pm) and rugby league (1.50pm). Then on June 16 it will be the tennis up first (9.15am), boys soccer (11am), girls soccer (12.30pm) and athletics (2pm).
The Mulvey Cup debate prep will begin at 9.30am on June 16 and the MC debate will happen at 10.30am.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
