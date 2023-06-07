Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Calls for free blood tests for residents near Cadia gold mine

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the Cadia Community Sustainability Network (CCSN) are calling for free voluntary blood tests to be made available to residents impacted not only by heavy metals found in water tanks but the possibility those same metals have been inhaled over a long period of time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.