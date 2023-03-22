Site switch confirmed for iconic festival as wet weather looms

An eleventh-hour decision will now have an anticipated 5000 foodies pouring through the Naylor Pavillion doors at Orange Showground on Friday night.
A last minute site switch due to wet weather has been confirmed for the iconic FOOD Week Night Markets on March 24.
Traditionally flooding Orange's CBD at Robertson Park, the region's longest-running food festival will still forge ahead with the first event of the series to April 2.
Nearly 50 vendors are locked in for the popular markets, with president Charlotte Gundry saying Friday's launch will still boast a cross-section of the best across all-things food and beverages - regardless of its venue change.
"We are changing the location due to the weather forecast [although it's still] a really important event on our calendar and the opening is always a key activation to any great event," Mrs Gundry said.
"The Night Markets really sets the scene to let everyone know that FOOD Week is officially here."
Edwena Mitchell Catering will make a "big return" this year, with other local set-ups to include Orange's Union Bank, Second Mouse Cheese Co, Arancia Wood Fired Pizza, Smoking Brothers, and of course, Trang Hue.
"Trang's a legend, we love Trang," Mrs Gundry said.
"And there'll be so many local legends in the one area with a great selection of food and wine, including brewers like Badlands, Pioneer and Small Acre Cider."
Featuring for the first time though will be Orange's newly-opened Italian restaurant, Pellegrini's.
Its general manager, Giovanni Convertino said since their October opening it's essentially been a series of triumphs, eager for their debut appearance on Friday night.
We're very excited to be a part of FOOD Week this year, especially in our first year of being in Orange.- Orange Pellegrini's Italian general manager, Giovanni Convertino.
"For the markets we will have a selection of what we make in-house, beautiful aranchi, meat balls, little antipasto boards with salami, cheeses and prosciutto," he said.
"It's all very exciting and while it was a long process to get to where we are, trade has been really good and we are so glad with how Orange has supported and accepted us."
With the Night Markets running from 5.30pm to 8.30pm at the new venue, Mrs Gundry said there's already a "good turnout" of regional wines that people will want to check out for themselves.
The FOOD Week committee has also confirmed communal dining tables for eating, along with the promise of more pairing deliveries.
"We encouraged some of the stalls to pair up again because it's such a good opportunity to really tell a story about both businesses while also backing one another," she said.
"It's essentially packaging up several products into one to tell a story of food and wine together, especially with what's on offer in our region."
Entertainment for the night will feature Orange-based band the O'Donnell Trio, including activities for the kids (and of course, adults) to enjoy as well.
"We've got fun games like giant Connect 4 and giant Jenga towers," Mrs Gundry said.
"So there really will be something for everyone and we're [still] anticipating around 5000 people, so it'll be an incredible evening event to be a part of."
Online ticket purchasing is encouraged to avoid queuing on the night, though tickets can be bought at the gates.
Basic entry pricing for adults is $6 per person, with $11 for tickets that include a small 215ml standard wine glass.
Tickets including a larger 440ml Spiegelau glass are $16 per person, with free entry for children 12 years and under.
For every ticket sale sold at any of the Orange FOOD Week signature events, $1 will be donated to flood relief in the Central West.
The committee said that due to safety reasons, dogs are not permitted at the Night Markets on March 24. For more information, head to the Orange FOOD Week website.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
