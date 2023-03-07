If you're ever hungry for a transparent, funny yarn with a blend of "real talk" to boot, interviewing Orange's cheesemaker, 35 year old SJ Pienaar will likely leave a lasting impression.
Migrating to Australia from Durban at the age of nine, Ms Pienaar was born in the Northern Cape province of Kimberley - the big "diamond-mining centre" of South Africa.
Eventually leading her mining parents to North Queensland before settling in Orange, it seemed like a natural course of action for Ms Pienaar to follow in their footsteps.
"I thought 'hey, I'm a mining kid, I'll stay with it'," Ms Pienaar said
"But I ended up going into drafting after that turned into 'okay, well this kind of sucks'."
Pulling out of her engineering degree from Townsville's James Cook University, she ended up working for a high-voltage power industry based in Orange.
While surrounded by "great people" and earning a decent wage she couldn't shake the whole 'follow your passion' theme throughout.
"And I still didn't know what I wanted to do in life at the time, I was only in my early 20s," she said.
All I knew was that I liked cocktails and shoes.- SJ Pienaar on career path uncertainties for younger generations.
But this was also her turning point of a lifetime, soon discovering a deep romance for all-things cheese.
Whack a few YouTube videos in there, get formally trained at South Australia's Artisan Cheese Making Academy and buy an Orange-based factory from a German guy and you've got yourself one big, cheesy love story.
Debuting on the very first table in the line-up at Forage's sold-out event later this month, the Central Western Daily spotlights SJ Pienaar in this next Five questions with feature piece.
It became a complete and total obsession after falling down an online cheesemaking rabbit hole to start with and I was hooked. I researched it, watched videos of it, tried it out myself - it was really a 'love at first sight' story from there.
After I found the academy and got my [specialist qualification in artisan cheese], I went to a party in Orange and met Kye Waltman who owned the cheese factory at the time.
He offered me a couple of days work and I was still involved with the business when he wanted to sell in 2018 so I jumped at the chance to buy it.
I guess there's two sides to business and success for me, where I'll think 'yep, I'm killing it, I'm at the top, everything's going my way'.
And then there's that chaotic phase where the imposter syndrome kicks in and I go 'was it all a fluke? Am I way underqualified? Does everyone think I'm awesome when I'm not?'
But I put that down to being a millennial thing, so that's pretty standard stuff.
It's more normal for us to jump around with jobs than it was for our parents' generation, for example. I mean, the boomers generally got into careers and stayed there, where a lot of them might've never changed jobs or companies for an entire career.
Whereas as a millennial, it's quite reasonable to expect that you'll have three or four different career paths in your lifetime and who knows what that will mean for our younger generations still.
We definitely don't have the same economic realities today, the game changed halfway through for our generation after the [Global Financial Crisis] as well, so career changes aren't (and shouldn't be) viewed as 'wrong' or a big deal for us.- SJ Pienaar on generational acceptance of changed times.
And if we've learned anything over the last few years it's that while it's great to have longer-term goals and places you want to go, there's also a certain amount of vulnerability that we all have and COVID should've taught us that.
That is, that we aren't always in control of what's going on and we need to be flexible, to be able to roll with the punches.
To be able to go 'okay, this is a challenge and we need to pivot really quickly and be able to survive'.
To go from the last station to first station has got me feeling pretty awesome about business, I'm really excited for it.
The concept for Forage was always this roaming degustation and I get the logic if you were having a French, big meal because cheese is served at the very end after dessert.
But we don't eat cheese at the end of a meal in Australia, we have cheese at the start of a meal.
It might not be 'proper' but like it or not, that's how we do it here and culturally, that's very relevant to our cuisine.
We'll have our beautiful cheese and other bits and pieces at Forage to make a lovely, local grazing plate for people to start their day with and I think people are really going to love it - to change things up and do something different is going to be great.
Forage is already awesome, but just to mix up the format a little bit and for people to see things differently, it's going to be fun and interesting.
So customers will grab their cheese at the beginning, have a glass of wine in-hand and a scallop from [Union Bank's] Dom at the end?
What more could you want.
Absolutely, I think logistically it's great and makes sense.
I'd pitched the idea of having Second Mouse Cheese Co at the beginning in previous years before Richard [Learmonth] approached me about the concept again.
And I think it's a wonderful symptom of new, young and fresh sets of eyes that are moving into these events and onto these committees now.
There has been a changing of the guard and I think it's important, because it's essentially breathing a little bit of new life into something that's already pretty incredible.- Head Mouse Pienaar on mixing things up for Forage, 2023.
There's nothing wrong with sticking by a tried and tested format, this is more about enjoying stuff in a new way.
People who came before us did and are still doing an amazing job, but it's also this sort of revival time now - a place for new generations to come in and contribute as well, to do things a bit differently.
There'll be opportunities you could have never saw coming and if you don't take some of them when they present, it could never come around again.
Buying Second Mouse was a little bit like that where I was completely unprepared for it, it completely upended my entire life and changed everything.
It was very much about 'hey, this is a custom-made opportunity for you and the universe rolling out a red carpet' and I thought if I don't jump now, I'll regret it forever.- SJ Pienaar on taking a leap of business faith.
I'm a big believer that you just have to be really committed to the path you're taking and we can't be too arrogant to think we're going to know what's going to happen in the future.
So I'd just encourage young people to take on board the things that older generations say, but don't take it as gospel.
Because the world is always changing so quickly.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
