Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch
Profile

Five questions with Owner of Orange's Second Mouse Cheese Co, SJ Pienaar

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're ever hungry for a transparent, funny yarn with a blend of "real talk" to boot, interviewing Orange's cheesemaker, 35 year old SJ Pienaar will likely leave a lasting impression.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.