Pellegrini's Italian to open third restaurant at The Village on Summer Street in Orange

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:28am, first published 5:22am
COUNTDOWN: Pellegrini's Italian owner Jeet Samra and general manager Giovanni Convertino outside the restaurant at the Village on Summer. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

A taste of Italy is coming to Orange with Pellegrini's Italian set to bring it's one-metre pizza's to the city when the restaurant opens next month.

