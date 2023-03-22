More than half-a-million dollars will be used to help "better prepare" Cabonne's flood-battered villages for future disasters.
Calls for more action have been growing since record-breaking floodwaters ripped through the Central West in November, 2022, and this funding is one of the initial steps to help both get villages back on their feet and future proof them ahead of looming drought and flood.
Members of the Central NSW Joint Organisation, 10 councils have secured $647,000 through the Disaster Risk Reduction Fund.
A project funded by both state and federal governments, chair of the organisation and mayor of Cabonne, Kevin Beatty said the money will be ploughed into "place-based" risk reduction projects in the region.
Those upgrades will aim to lessen the severe post-disaster impacts to residents in those communities.
"We know the weather is changing and that we will have hotter, longer droughts interspersed with more significant rain events as we have seen over the past three years," Mr Beatty said.
"Flooding and storm damage are the most serious natural disaster risks that most Central NSW communities face, followed by bushfire."
Strategic planning work is said to commence in the near future, those councils eager to be "better prepared" as the region continues to face the uncertainties triggered by a changing climate.
People are still without their homes and businesses after the deluge wiped them out completely.
"We got wiped out," flood-affected Eugowra local, Ray Augustin said.
Mother nature really threw us a curveball.- Ray Augustin.
Average land and sea temperatures have risen in Australia as a result of global warming, which also includes rising sea levels, changes in rainfall patterns and increased fire danger.
This is why the organisation's allied approach wants to focus on "longer-term outcomes" to lessen harm across the board.
Particularly for disaster-vulnerable communities in those areas.
"For every one degree of warming there is a 7 per cent increase in water vapour in the atmosphere," Mr Beatty said.
"That is why it is important to be better prepared and with support from the [government] through the Disaster Risk Reduction Fund we will do just that.
"We know that all levels of government need to coordinate to deliver the best possible outcome for our communities impacted by natural disasters and this project recognises that need."
Membership councils forming the CNSWJO partnership are:
An objective of this alliance is to combat disaster impacts by "proactively" reducing risk to communities to lessen the aftermath of natural hazards.
Initiatives also mention "taking action" to address the underlying causes of those disasters, which the organisation hopes will strengthen resident resilience moving forward as unpredictable changes remain as ongoing in the current environment.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
