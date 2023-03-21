Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Out and about gallery, part 2 | Social photos from March 17-19

CF
By Carla Freedman
Updated March 22 2023 - 11:07am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Kangaroo 'tortured and killed' as police launch investigation
Watch amazing dancers as hundreds gather to celebrate culture
Felix Machridza presented African dance,music and art at Harmony Day in Orange on Saturday. Picture by Jude Keogh
Two on the run after late-night smash with power pole
No comments
NSW Police attended a single vehicle accident on Adina Crescent on Tuesday night. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV
OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from March 17-19 - Part II
GLADSTONE: Lucy Cusack, Tory Nicholas.
More from my region
Central West police investigating after kangaroo deliberately killed
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
No comments
Police release description of man after they say kangaroo was tortured and killed on Mount
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
'Suspicious' fire destroys vacant house in Phillip Street
Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post
No comments
A vacant house in Phillip Street in Parkes was destroyed by fire early on Monday, taking firefighters up to two hours to extinguish. Picture by Ken Archer
Souls were soothed and answers were sought at the Psychic Expo
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Zoe Taylor and Amelie Taylor were at the expo with their business Sage Pig Collection. Picture by Alise McIntosh
More national stories
Pregnant woman sleeping in car fears for her unborn child
Latisha Pine of Launceston, is 24 weeks pregnant and homeless, living in her Dad's car. Picture by Paul Scambler
Hot Commodore bids for land speed record
A modified Commodore is bidding to break the Australian land speed record for a piston-driven car. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Lizzo announces Australian tour
No comments
Lizzo performs during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ready player one: How your brain waves can control robots
No comments
The ADF tested the brain wave technology on a quadruped robot. Picture University Technology Sydney