OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from March 17-19 - Part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Carla found heaps of people out partying for St Patricks Day. She went to the Greenhouse, the Oriana and the Gladstone.
On Saturday Jude went to the Harmony Day celebrations held at the South Court. She then went to the Mad Hatters Drinks Lab for a Mixed Tape 90's party. Jude also went to the Civic Theatre where James Sheahan students were performing We Will Rock You.
On Sunday Carla was at See Saw Wine, where Birds in the Bush were having a fundraising event raising money for the Orchard, a refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence.
On Sunday Carla was also at Towac Park Racecource for the races.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.