Leading greyhound trainer and breeder David Pringle has revealed he's fully behind any plans for an Orange-based greyhound track as talks ramp up for a new Centre of Excellence to be built in the Central West.
After Bathurst's Kennerson Park was smashed by flooding in November - with the venue to never re-open - Orange has shot to the front of the queue as a potential location for a new track.
The Central Western Daily confirmed this week the Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainor's Association had engaged Orange City Council about its interest in a potential return for the sport to Orange.
It's not hard to see why interest is growing for a new track in the area, when you consider the amount of breeders and trainers living in the area.
In fact, when asked, Clergate-based Pringle struggles to name every industry aligned family living in Orange, Cudal, Spring Hill and surrounds - there's just too many.
For him, a track in Orange makes the most logical sense.
"As far as I'm concerned the new track should be in Orange, there's that many people in Orange that train dogs. It's common sense, Lithgow is an hour and a half away and so is Dubbo - we're in the middle," he said.
For Mr Pringle, the closure of Kennerson Park has been disappointing with the successful trainer sending his dogs to Goulburn, Temora or Dubbo. He added consistently racing them in Dubbo isn't an option.
"They can't keep running around the same track, they get sick of it," he said.
Having been around greyhound racing since he was a kid, Mr Pringle said the past two months have been a stark difference to his childhood where 'we travelled to Bathurst for years and years ... and there was a track at Bathurst and Orange'.
The Wade Park based track eventually closed down in 2005, however Mr Pringle believes it's time for the town to host racing once again.
"Orange just makes sense, the second biggest greyhound breeders (Martin and Fiona Hallinan) in Australia are in Orange, and we're not far behind. There's dozens of breeders in this area, it just makes sense," he said.
Mr Pringle also reflected on the 2016 by-election win by Member for Orange Phil Donato. The shock result in a former National Party stronghold is what many believe was brought on by former premier Mike Baird's decision to ban greyhound racing at the time.
A strong greyhound racing community remains in Orange despite the city not having held a race meeting in almost 20 years.
Mr Pringle believes that result shows how strong of a presence greyhound racing has in the area.
"I pushed hard when the greyhound ban was on, just remember which town got Phil in during the election," he said.
Mr Pringle added he's also a huge fan of the two-turn style track that's been proposed.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
