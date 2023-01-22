Central Western Daily
Clergate-based greyhound trainer and breeder David Pringle puts his support behind Orange's potential bid for a new greyhound track

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated January 22 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:30am
Leading greyhound trainer and breeder David Pringle has revealed he's fully behind any plans for an Orange-based greyhound track as talks ramp up for a new Centre of Excellence to be built in the Central West.

