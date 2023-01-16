Central Western Daily

New greyhound track in Orange possible as 'preliminary' GBOTA talks confirmed

William Davis
By William Davis
January 16 2023 - 6:00pm
A return of greyhound racing to Orange is one of several possibilities under consideration following the permanent closure of Kennerson Park in Bathurst.

More-than-a-decade after the final laps of greyhound racing at Wade Park wrapped-up, a dishlicker revival is on the cards for Orange.

