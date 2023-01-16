More-than-a-decade after the final laps of greyhound racing at Wade Park wrapped-up, a dishlicker revival is on the cards for Orange.
"Preliminary discussions" on the viability of constructing a new two-turn track were confirmed Monday by Orange City Council, noting "there could be significant benefits of the sport returning".
The announcement followed news Bathurst's Kennerson Park - until recently the region's premier facility - will not reopen after suffering extensive flood damage in November, 2022.
Potential locations have not been announced. Construction is not guaranteed, with several other towns - including Lithgow - also considered as possible replacements.
"The Greyhound Breeders and Owners Association has been in touch .... we understand that it is talking to other councils as well," a spokesperson for council told the CWD.
"[These are] preliminary discussions. While there could be significant benefits of the sport returning to Orange, potential site selection and other issues that need to be addressed are some way off."
On Sunday it emerged Bathurst council's negotiations about a potential land swap with the racing authority had hit a road block, and are unlikely to proceed.
The Colour City's last sanctioned greyhound event took place in 2005 at Wade Park. The oval - now a dedicated cricket ground - hosted dog racing since the mid-1930s.
The closest functioning track to Orange is now the Dubbo Greyhound Racing Club, just under two hours away by car.
Trainers across the region have been contacted by the Central Western Daily for their views on the most suitable location for a new circuit.
