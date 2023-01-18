Member for Orange Phil Donato has met with Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainor's Association chief executive officer Allan Hilzinger in the hope a $15 million war chest could return greyhound racing to Orange.
The pair met, alongside Daniel Weizman, in Orange recently on the back of renewed interest in greyhound racing in Orange following the shock closure of the region's main racing venue in Bathurst.
Kennerson Park was smashed by flooding in November, and it was revealed this year the venue wouldn't be reopening.
The GBOTA is on the look out for a new venue, and had hoped to engage Bathurst Regional Council in a land swap deal to ensure greyhound racing was maintained in that city.
However, BRC has said it won't engage in that sort of a deal. The Central Western Daily confirmed this week the GBOTA had engaged Orange City Council about its interest in a potential return for the sport to Orange.
Greyhound racing last featured at Wade Park in 2005, but has a long history in Orange having first raced at the turf venue in 1936.
Suffice to say Orange and greyhound racing will always have a special relationship.- Phil Donato
A strong greyhound racing community remains in Orange despite the city not having held a race meeting in almost 20 years.
While Mr Donato was quick to reflect on his 2016 byelection win in Orange, a shock result many believe was brought about by Mike Baird's decision to ban greyhound racing at the time.
"(That was) a policy that was subsequently overturned because the government lost this "safe" seat," Mr Donato said, in a statement online.
"It was a litmus test the government failed and ultimately sent shockwaves through the halls of power in Macquarie Street - which saw both the then Premier and Deputy Premier step down.
"Suffice to say Orange and greyhound racing will always have a special relationship.
"So ... it was great to meet and discuss future plans with the (GBOTA)."
Mr Donato said the GBOTA is looking at spending over $15 million in building and creating a Greyhound Racing Centre of Excellence, the first in NSW, in the Central West.
"It would be great to get this facility in Orange - and I know it's on their short list," he added.
"It would create jobs, both in the constructions and ongoing phase, will support local business and supply chains and provide a world class facility for both the greyhound participants and local community - as well as returning greyhound racing to Orange."
That meeting follows the backing a new facility in the Central West by the president of the only club that boasts a track capable of hosting a TAB-meeting west of Lithgow.
Dubbo Greyhound president Shayne Stiff said without another track around the region for several hours, Dawson Park has picked up a lot of extra meetings.
"With Bathurst shut now we've picked up a few extra meetings at the moment," he said.
Currently, Dubbo's Dawson Park is the only functioning TAB greyhound racing track in Western NSW.
Venues such as Lithgow, Young, Coonamble, Coonabarabran and Cowra all have non-TAB rated tracks but could have the opportunity to be upgraded.
"The best thing for the industry is a new Grenfell site or Bathurst or Orange," Mr Stiff said.
"A centre of excellence out here in the Central West is very much needed for the racing industry as well as a nice big horse-shoe track at either one of them venues would be sensational."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
