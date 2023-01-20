Visits by NRL teams have been few and far between down the years and perhaps there's a good reason for that given what happened to one of them in 1974.
The CWD reported last year that Orange City Council were locked in talks with multiple NRL clubs to bring a game to the colour city.
Regional NSW has been a popular destination in recent years with the likes of South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers playing matches in Dubbo, Bathurst, Wagga Wagga and Tamworth respectively.
Orange hasn't hosted a game since Newcastle Knights played the Raiders in a trial fixture in 2016.
It's a shame given one of Australian rugby league's great upsets took place on the hallowed Wade Park turf on August 7, 1974.
It was the first year the mid-week Amco Cup was played, a knockout competition that pitted the NSWRL premiership sides against representative country teams as well as a New Zealand outfit.
Incorporating Group 10 clubs was Western Division and they got off to a flyer in their opening match, defeating Auckland Falcons 13-7 at Leichardt Oval.
A month later they upset Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 12-10. The Bulldogs would go on the lose the first grade grand final to Artie Beetson's Eastern Suburbs.
Up next was a home semi-final at Wade Park against Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles.
Manly had won the 1973 premiership and looked set to sweep aside their plucky country opponents in Orange.
Western had other ideas though, matching the Sea Eagles blow for blow with tries to Terry Pahey and Robbie Pilon.
At full-time the scores were locked at 12-all and the crowd of 5,500 would go home happy with Western progressing to the final on a penalty countback.
The fairytale was completed later that month when Western edged out Penrith 6-2 to win the cup.
The days of David v Goliath match-ups in professional sport are long gone unfortunately but we can always fondly look back on a time where a group of country footballers sent the premiers packing on a cold night at Wade Park.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
