Up to 20 staff members have been temporarily displaced since Kennerson Park's closure

By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:30pm
Several staff members from Kennerson Park have been left feeling uneasy and uncertain after the announcement that the greyhound racing track will not reopen following significant flooding.

