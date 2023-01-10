Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Breaking

Bathurst's Kennerson Park to remain closed as Allan Hilzinger reveals new venues being considered for track

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange is being floated as a possible location for a new, state-of-the-art greyhound 'Centre of Excellence' to service the Central West after Greyhounds NSW confirmed Kennerson Park at Bathurst will not be reopening following the damage the Bathurst track sustained in November's devastating floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.