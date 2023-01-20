The Peter McDonald Premiership pre-season is only young but Lithgow has made its biggest statement yet with the signing of Keelan Bresac.
The tall, damaging centre returns to Workies after a stint with Bathurst Panthers, adding some much needed punch to Greg Alderson's backline.
Bresac is one of the first signings for new Workies president, Eric Mahony, who unveiled the club's full coaching staff this week.
Mr Mahony said the under 18's will be coached by Pete Morris, following on from a successful 2022 season.
"Last year, we had one of the best under 18's I've seen in a long time," he said.
"They ended up in the semi finals last year. Two of the boys joined the train on squad for the Western rams representative challenge."
After a grand final berth last season, Sam Rushworth will return as reserve grade coach for a second year.
"Sam had a particularly successful year last year. So we're really pleased to have him back in that role," Mr Mahony said.
Throughout the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership season, Lithgow showed glimpses of what they could achieve.
However, the finishing touches could never be applied with the club only achieving two wins.
After Alderson was appointed premier division coach for a second year in a row, the dynamic utility outlined a need for experience within his side.
Mr Mahony said 2023 season will still be a rebuilding phase for the squad as the club attempts to navigate the affects COVID had in past years.
"The reserve grade team last had a very good season. They were struggling with numbers leading into the start of the competition, but they ended up going through to play in the grand final and were narrowly beaten by Bathurst Panthers," he said.
"For first grade it was a tough year, but the team certainly turned up every week.
"It's still part of that rebuilding (phase for) the first grade side this season. So it still remains a challenge getting the numbers up again."
Along with reserve grade, Lithgow's league tag side will be part of a merged Group 10 and Group 11 competition.
The women's league tag side will have a new coach in Hannah Healey with Roxanne Van Veen moving on from the role.
"We really appreciate Roxanne's work over the last couple of seasons with the with the Women's League tag," Mr Mahony said
"We've had very good numbers turning up to pre-season training, so hopefully there's gonna be a big season with Hannah."
Mr Mahony is also calling for more volunteers to assist with running the club.
"Many hands make light work. We're trying to encourage volunteers into the club and the overall workload will be managed," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
