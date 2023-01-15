Central Western Daily
Highlights of Western Rugby League's season 2023 draw are revealed

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 1:14pm
NSW Rugby League regional manager for Western, Tim Del Guzzo (inset), has revealed the likely date for an Orange derby.

A COLOSSAL Orange derby, NRL curtain raisers and a tough opening month for defending Peter McDonald Premiership champions Forbes - they are all set to feature in the biggest season ever witnessed in Western Rugby League.

