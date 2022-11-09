When Bec Prestwidge strides out for the Sydney Roosters next season in the Tarsha Gale Cup, it won't be unfamiliar territory.
Having been part of the club's system for over a year, the Orange Hawks talent made her debut in round eight of the competition in April.
But now she'll be hoping for more consistent appearances after being named in the squad again.
"I don't really (have set goals), I just want to make the start on side and play footy really," she said.
And, in her opinion, she's in the perfect system to do it with the Roosters filling teams in every women's pathway competitions.
"Personally I think they have the best pathway for girls at the moment," she said.
"They're really big on the women's game and all the coaches are so nice."
Prestwidge's one and only appearance last season came off the bench in a 28-4 win over the Cronulla Sharks.
It was an opportunity that opened her eyes to the standards that come from playing football on the big arena.
"It was a really good experience, it's definitely a different level from local footy," she said.
"They're just more physical and skillful."
With Prestwidge now able to commit more time to the Roosters, her involvement in the club has gone up a notch.
Visits to Sydney are occurring three days a week with pre-season in full swing.
For her the most exciting part of being in the system comes from the experience of running on the field with players of a high skill level, which includes her former Vipers team-mate Lily Bone.
"(The best part is) being around all those girls, experiencing a different culture and the learnings there," she said.
"They're really big on fundamentals; our passing, tackle techniques, what to do in defence ... how to get faster play the balls and getting to our elbows and knees."
Having played for Orange Vipers, Prestwidge joins a long list of players from the Western Women's Rugby League competition to be picked in Tarsha Gale squads.
Bone and Lily Martin are two others from Vipers to have been selected. Lauren Rolles from Panorama Platypi is part of the St George Dragons while Ashanti Penell from Castlereagh and Makaya Darcy from Wiradjuri Goannas were also picked. Woodbridge has a stunning seven players in squads, those players are Lily Holmes, Beth Loco, Abbie Grant, Belle Whitechurch, Macy Morrison, Jorja Simpson and Jada Trapman.
The Tarsha Gale competition will likely go ahead in February with nine rounds played last season, however no draw has been announced.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
