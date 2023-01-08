Central Western Daily
Sydney Roosters coaches coming to Orange to run training session with region's young guns

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated January 8 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 1:00pm
Sydney Roosters Tarsha Gale coach Blake Cavallaro will be coming to Orange to scout players for the club, such as Orange girls Rebecca Prestwidge and Lily Bone who have already been picked in the under 19s side. Main picture by Sydney Roosters.

Coaches from the Sydney Roosters will be coming to Orange this month to put some of the region's best young talent through their paces.

